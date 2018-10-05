Sarkissian congratulates on Teachers’ Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated teachers on Teachers’ Day.

“Dear teachers,

Today’s holiday dedicated to you is the holiday of all of us, a holiday which has dream and reality in it, gratitude and respect, summed up in one word – Teacher,” Sarkissian said in a message published on the official presidential website.

“As fast as life changes, as much as technologies develop, all of us need a teacher in any age, the teacher whose speech has shaped our minds, whose given knowledge has become a leading force and helped us to become leaders ourselves, leader to think and act, leader to work and struggle, and of course, leader in terms of leading,” he said.

The President congratulated teachers and wished health, welfare and all the best.

The full message is available in Armenian.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan