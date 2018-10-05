Trump administration unveils new counterterrorism strategy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Donald Trump has signed off on a new national counterterrorism strategy, articulating his administration's vision for how the US should confront terrorist threats at home and abroad, CNN reported.

The new strategy document offers a broad strokes blueprint for how the Trump administration will and already has approached the threat of terrorism, from targeting terrorists at their source to beefing up efforts domestically to tackle the threat of homegrown terrorism.

In unveiling the strategy on Thursday, national security adviser John Bolton described the new strategy as a sharp departure from President Barack Obama's approach to confronting terrorism, emphasizing the Trump administration's recognition of the threat as one rooted in radical Islamist ideology.

"Radical Islamist terrorist groups still represent the preeminent threat to the United States," Bolton said. "We recognize that there is a terrorist ideology that we're confronting. And I think it's long been the President's view that without recognizing that we're in an ideological struggle, that we can't properly address the terrorist threat."

The counterterrorism strategy document is the first of its kind since Obama unveiled his counterterrorism strategy in 2011 and Bolton stressed the difference in the Trump administration's approach

In a statement presenting the new strategy, the US President said:

“My fellow Americans:

I made a solemn promise to the American people to spare no effort to preserve the safety and security of the United States. This National Strategy for Counterterrorism helps keep that promise. We must defeat the terrorists who threaten America’s safety, prevent future attacks, and protect our national interests. This requires a new approach to combatting and preventing terrorism. In fulfilling my promise to renew America’s strength and security, I have revitalized our military, and we are now, through action and leadership, prevailing against the terrorists aiming to harm us and our interests. We are using all available tools at our disposal to combat terrorist groups, starve them of support, and prevent them from recruiting new followers. We are also disrupting terrorist threats within our own borders, from individuals mobilized to violence by a range of domestic and foreign terrorist ideologies and who threaten our safety. This has not been easy.

My Administration inherited a world in which the terrorist threat had become more complex and widespread than ever before. We, the people of the United States, face global terrorist networks and their affiliates. We face terrorist organizations backed by state sponsors. And we face homegrown threats inspired by terrorist propaganda. The National Strategy for Counterterrorism recognizes the full range of terrorist threats that the United States confronts within and beyond our borders, and emphasizes the use of all elements of national power to combat terrorism and terrorist ideologies. It enhances our emphasis on targeting terrorist networks that threaten the United States and our allies and on disrupting and denying their ability to mobilize, finance, travel, communicate, and inspire new followers. We will deny terrorists the freedom to travel and communicate across international borders, and we will take action to limit their ability to recruit and radicalize online. We will combat the violent, extreme, and twisted ideologies that purport to justify the murder of innocent victims. We will also ensure that America’s critical infrastructure is protected, in order to deter and prevent attacks, and is resilient so that we can quickly recover should it come under attack. This National Strategy for Counterterrorism sets forth a new approach.

We will protect our homeland, our interests overseas, and our allies and partners. We will defeat radical Islamist terrorists such as ISIS and al-Qa'ida, expand our agile counterterrorism toolkit to prevent future terrorist threats, deter emerging threats, roll back Iran's global terrorist network, and ensure our country's continued safety. Now, and in the future, we will secure our Nation and prevail against terrorism.”

