LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 3.97% to $2176.00, copper price up by 0.24% to $6278.00, lead price up by 0.84% to $2043.00, nickel price down by 0.24% to $12475.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $18930.00, zinc price down by 1.41% to $2625.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.