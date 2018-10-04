Feliks Tsolakyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Feliks Tsolakyan has been appointed Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

From 1999 to 2003, Tsolakyan served as head of the presidential oversight service in the Kocharyan administration.

In the early 2000s he was the head of the tax service.

In 2007 he served as President Robert Kocharyan’s advisor. From 2013 to 2016 he was Governor of Shirak. From 2016 until being elected MP he was head of the presidential oversight service in the Sargsyan administration.

Tsolakyan was elected Member of Parliament under the electoral list of the Republican Party of Armenia. In June of 2018, he withdrew from the RPA faction after voting in favor of Nikol Pashinyan on May 1. He was the only Republican MP to do so. A week later, on May 8, Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister in the 2nd round.

The former minister of emergency situations, Hrachya Rostomyan, was dismissed yesterday as part of the dismissal of Cabinet members representing the ARF and Prosperous Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan