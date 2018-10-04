Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Hakob Arshakyan appointed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies 


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan has been appointed Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies , ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Arshakyan served as first deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




