Mourning declared on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, October 6

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan mourning has been declared in Armenia on world famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, October 6, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I have signed a decision on declaring mourning in Armenia on the funeral day of National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour, which will take place on October 6”, PM Pashinyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan