Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-10-18

YEREVAN, 4 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.80 drams to 485.06 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.52 drams to 557.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 629.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 23.60 drams to 18732.76 drams. Silver price вup by 3.96 drams to 229.79 drams. Platinum price вup by 83.67 drams to 12975.07 drams.