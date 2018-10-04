Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Lieutenant governors of Tavush and Ararat dismissed


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accepted the resignations of Vardan Alexanyan, lieutenant governor of Tavush; Michael Manukyan, chairman of the forestry committee of the nature protection ministry, and Hayrapet Babayan, lieutenant governor of Ararat, the PM’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




