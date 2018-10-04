New York City inaugurates “Armenia Way” street in Queens

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. New York City has renamed a street in Queens “Armenia Way”.

New York City Council Member Barry S. Grodenchik hosted the street co-naming of “Armenia Way” at the northeast corner of 210th Street and Horace Harding Expressway, next to the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs on Sunday, September 30.

Father Abraham Malkhasyan, Pastor of the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs and the church’s board of trustees proposed renaming the street in 2015 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The proposal was accepted but the process required a long time.

Nearly 15,000 Armenians live in Queens, NYC.

