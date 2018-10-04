Yerevan has new police chief

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. National Police Chief Valery Osipyan has appointed colonel Garik Ghukasyan as Chief of Yerevan Police Department.

Ghukasyan served as deputy chief of tactical division at the Yerevan department before this appointment.

The position was vacated when Artak Poghosyan was dismissed on August 23.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan