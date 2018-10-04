Ameriabank executive elected president of Union of Banks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank’s Chairman of the Management Board-General Director Artak Hanesyan has been elected president of the Union of Banks of Armenia, the union said.

Hanesyan will replace Hakob Andreasyan, the ACBA bank executive who chaired the union from 2017 until this year.

He has taken office since October 1.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan



