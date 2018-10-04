Passenger flow in Armenia’s airports increases 9,3%

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In September of the current year the two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 278 719 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2017 by 9.3%, Armenia International Airports CJSC – the operator of the airports said in a press release.

As compared to September 2017, a 7.1% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the 9th month of 2018. In September 2018 Zvartnots served 262 815 passengers against 245 363 of the past September. As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this September it served 15 904 passengers, while this indicator was only 9 646 in September 2017. Thus there has been an increase of 65%.

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 2 151 718 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 11.9%. In January-September 2018, at Zvartnots and Shirak airports there has also been recorded an increase of 9.9% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.