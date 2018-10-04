Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Russia commends ‘positive trends’ around NK conflict settlement


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia commends the positive trends which are noticed around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, according to TASS.

“Now it is important to develop them [trends] and not to harm with careless rhetoric, which, unfortunately, has also taken place recently,” she said.

“We will provide all necessary assistance from our side to these positive trends,” Zakharova said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




