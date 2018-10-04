Armenian Prime Minister to attend Charles Aznavour’s funeral in France

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit France October 4-6 to attend the funeral of Charles Aznavour, the PM’s office said.

Aznavour died of natural causes at the age of 94 on October 1.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to deliver a eulogy at the funeral.

A ceremony to honor Aznavour will be held in Paris on Friday in the courtyard of Les Invalides, a complex of buildings and monuments related to French military history

