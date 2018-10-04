More than 50,000 people attend latest Pashinyan rally

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. More than 50,000 people participated in the October 2 rally of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan told reporters today.

He said that the rally was located in the Baghramyan Avenue, Demirchyan Street, and afterwards also in the park of the parliament building, after the gates were opened.

