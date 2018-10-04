Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

More than 50,000 people attend latest Pashinyan rally


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. More than 50,000 people participated in the October 2 rally of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan told reporters today.

He said that the rally was located in the Baghramyan Avenue, Demirchyan Street, and afterwards also in the park of the parliament building, after the gates were opened.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration