Yerevan police launch proceedings over October 2 incident involving two HHK lawmakers


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department has launched proceedings over an alleged incident involving Republican MPs Mihran Poghosyan and Arayik Grigoryan that took place October 2 in Demirchyan Street, the street adjacent to the parliament building.


“Since Members of Parliament have special status, they will be given the materials, and the incident will be evaluated legally, under the procedure,” Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan said.

He said that the bodyguards of the two MPs have been detained.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




