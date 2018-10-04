Police chief weighs in on alleged property damages during recent rally

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan has commented on Republican MP Armen Ashotyan’s claims that allegedly vehicles and windows were damaged near the parliament building during the October 2 rally. Ashotyan also claimed that ARF lawmaker Ruzanna Arakelyan was assaulted.

Osipyan told reporters today that police have reacted to Ashotyan’s claims and contacted the Arakelyan for proceedings. But she herself has said that the claims are heavily exaggerated and she has no problems in the issue. “The lawmaker refused to come in for a statement and asked to not be disturbed over this issue,” Osipyan said.

He added that no one has contacted police on damaged vehicles after the rally. “Besides, I myself found out from the press that acting deputy chief of staff of the parliament administration Arsen Babayan has announced that no vehicles or windows were damaged,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan