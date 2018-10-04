Russian authorities confirm Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan was on board crashed helicopter

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has confirmed that Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan was on board the helicopter that crashed in Russia’s Kostroma Oblast.

“We are aware of the situation. According to preliminary information Sahak Albertovich was among the passengers,” a spokesperson for the Prosecutor General’s office told TASS.

“The pilot and the passengers died in the crash. The bodies will undergo identification,” he added.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

