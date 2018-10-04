Remand duration to be calculated under 1/1,5 day ratio for imprisonment term

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is planning to amend the Criminal Code’s article on pre-trial detention, or remand, based on the bill presented by Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan.

Under the amendments, 1 day of pre-trial detention will later be calculated as 1,5 days from the prison sentence, if a given suspect is found guilty.

“Defendants will prefer to be remanded in custody since in this case they will spend less time in correctional facilities as convicts,” the bill says.

PM Nikol Pashinyan said that the main motive for proposing the bill is to ease the workload of correctional facilities, and also a certain connection exists with the amnesty. “We are planning to declare amnesty and the pre-trial detention application practice has truly changed, less people are being remanded,” the PM said, adding that the overpopulation problem at correctional facilities has been completely solved.

