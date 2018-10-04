Armenia seeks heightened anti-terror laws

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is criminalizing the public calls of terror, terrorism funding and international terrorism, as well as public approvals or propaganda of terror crimes.

The bill was presented to the Cabinet today by Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan.

He said that the law will envisage fines and jail terms up to three months for offenders. Imprisonment up to three years is also applicable, he said.

The bill was approved by the Cabinet and will be submitted to parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan