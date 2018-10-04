Tax chief warns of economic ramifications over “on-hold” situation regarding early elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. State Revenue Committee President Davit Ananyan says he agrees with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that businessmen are waiting for early parliamentary elections for making investments.

“Businesses are taking a stand-by position where in terms of politics the situation is not stable, and they [businesses] wait [to see] what political resolutions will take place. Therefore the prime minister’s viewpoint is definitely correct. The more the on-hold condition lasts, the worse it will be for the country, I am saying this as an economist. The shorter this period, the better for the economy,” Ananyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

