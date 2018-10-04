PM thanks, wishes good luck to dismissed ARF, BHK Cabinet members

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Cabinet members representing the ARF and the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party who have been recently dismissed from office.

“You are aware why this happened. The political developments of the recent days happened in front of all and were public. I would like to thank the former ministers for the joint work. The staffing decisions were made based on the well-known political developments and I want to wish good luck and all the best to all our colleagues,” the Prime Minister said at the Cabinet meeting. The PM also said the same about the dismissed governors.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan