Six Armenian governors sacked

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the dismissal of several governors during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Aragatsotn Province Governor Ashot Simonyan, Lori Province Governor Hrant Margaryan, Vayots Dzor Province Governor Aragats Saghatelyan, Armavir Province Governor Gagik Mirijanyan, Gegharkunik Province Governor Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Syunik Province Governor Karen Hambardzumyan were sacked.

The governors were representing the Prosperous Armenia and ARF parties.

Speaking at a rally on October 2 in Yerevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the governors and other officials representing the two parties will be fired, after the parliament adopted the highly controversial bill which is seen as a move to limit the possibilities of calling early elections of parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan