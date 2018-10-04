Parliament to convene special session tomorrow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Today’s Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the Speaker of Parliament to convene a special session at 11:00 tomorrow to debate the bill on amending the law on Holidays and Remembrance Days of Armenia.

Two days will be declared non-working days in Armenia within the framework of the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“We have presented a legislative initiative and we must request a special session of parliament to be convened tomorrow in order to declare two days non-working days on the occasion of the 17th La Francophonie summit. This requires certain legislative amendments, and essentially, since the volumes are very big and the conclusion, including from police, is that it would be better for these two days to be non working days, we will go in this direction,” Pashinyan said, without specifying which exact days will be declared non-business days.

The La Francophonie events will take place October 7-12 in Yerevan. The summit will take place October 11-12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan