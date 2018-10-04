Cabinet to hold closed-door session to debate amnesty bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet will hold a closed-door session today to debate the bill on declaring amnesty.

“We will discuss it closed-door, because the law envisages the debate to be behind closed-doors in the parliamentary committee. It will be illogical if the government were to debate it open-door and then the parliamentary committee closed-door,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

