Cabinet to hold closed-door session to debate amnesty bill
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet will hold a closed-door session today to debate the bill on declaring amnesty.
“We will discuss it closed-door, because the law envisages the debate to be behind closed-doors in the parliamentary committee. It will be illogical if the government were to debate it open-door and then the parliamentary committee closed-door,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
