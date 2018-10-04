Artsakh’s Ombudsman officially discharged from duties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The resignation of Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan has been officially accepted and the Ombudsman has been discharged from duty, Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said.

Melikyan tendered his resignation to parliament on September 26. As required by law, Melikyan has also submitted a report on his activities in this year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan