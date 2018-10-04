Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Artsakh’s Ombudsman officially discharged from duties


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The resignation of Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan has been officially accepted and the Ombudsman has been discharged from duty, Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said.

Melikyan tendered his resignation to parliament on September 26. As required by law, Melikyan has also submitted a report on his activities in this year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration