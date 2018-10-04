Artsakh’s president congratulates Teachers’ Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has congratulated teachers on Teachers’ Day, Sahakyan’s office said.

“Dear teachers,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and on myself personally I extend the most heartfelt congratulations to you on your professional holiday, the Day of Teachers.

We are all aware of the challenging and at the same time crucial and demanding work teachers carry out, of the great efforts and vigor they put into that work, how much they strive to make sure that the generations to come are educated and well-bred, that they acquire thorough knowledge skills and competence to safeguard their worth place in life.

Dear teachers,

We are deeply grateful to you, appreciative of your patient and responsive attitude, your commitment, the long years of sowing care and warmth shown to your pupils. Your daily diligent work is highly commendable and deserves great respect.

The issues existing in the field of education and science have always been on the focus of the state. We do our best to ensure quality education for the children in Artsakh and provide our teachers with the opportunity to work in educational institutions conforming to modern standards. And that process will be of a continuous nature.

I would like to congratulate you once again and wish you peace, good health, success and all the best,” the President of Artsakh said in his address, according to his office.