PKK bombs Turkish military convoy


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish military convoy has been bombed in the province of Batman, with an unspecified number of casualties reported, according to CNN Turk.

According to the reports, the attack was carried out by PKK.

The exact number of victims is yet unknown.

