PKK bombs Turkish military convoy
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish military convoy has been bombed in the province of Batman, with an unspecified number of casualties reported, according to CNN Turk.
According to the reports, the attack was carried out by PKK.
The exact number of victims is yet unknown.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:08 Armenia seeks heightened anti-terror laws
- 12:02 Tax chief warns of economic ramifications over “on-hold” situation regarding early elections
- 11:46 PM thanks, wishes good luck to dismissed ARF, BHK Cabinet members
- 11:40 Six Armenian governors sacked
- 11:34 Republicans deny attempting to sabotage La Francophonie summit
- 11:32 Parliament to convene special session tomorrow
- 11:28 Leon Lederman, Nobelist Who Coined ‘God Particle,’ Dies at 96
- 11:18 La Francophonie summit days to be non-working in Armenia
- 11:13 Cabinet to hold closed-door session to debate amnesty bill
- 10:59 Artsakh’s Ombudsman officially discharged from duties
- 10:55 Fethullah Gulen claims gunman tried to breach into his Pennsylvania compound, warning shot fired
- 10:51 Artsakh’s president congratulates Teachers’ Day
- 10:49 PKK bombs Turkish military convoy
- 10:45 US pulls out of 1955 Iran treaty
- 10:17 HHK lawmaker’s claims on October 2 rally incidents remain unconfirmed
- 10:11 Armenian alphabet monument inaugurated in Ukrainian town
- 09:51 New York City Is ‘Looking To Recoup’ Any Unpaid Trump Taxes, Mayor de Blasio Says
- 09:16 European Stocks - 03-10-18
- 09:15 US stocks up - 03-10-18
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-10-18
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-10-18
- 09:06 Oil Prices - 03-10-18
- 10.03-20:57 Denmark completes ratification process of Armenia-EU agreement
- 10.03-20:38 Jonathan Lacôte confident about proper organization of Francophonie summit in Yerevan
- 10.03-20:29 Ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s first state visit to Armenia the presentation of translation of his book took place in Yerevan
- 10.03-19:43 Delay of early elections until 2019 means prolongation of political crisis – PM Pashinyan
- 10.03-19:13 Men’s and women’s chess teams of Armenia again win – Olympiad 9th round
- 10.03-18:36 89% of respondents satisfied with Pashinyan’s activities - GALLUP International association
- 10.03-18:23 Celine Dion will not sing in Yerevan - misunderstandings between concert partners. REFUTATION
- 10.03-18:08 President Sarkissian meets with Vartan Gregorian, President of Carnegie Corporation of New York
- 10.03-18:05 President Sarkissian visits “Armenia” exhibition in New York’s Metropolitan museum
- 10.03-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-10-18
- 10.03-17:50 Asian Stocks - 03-10-18
- 10.03-17:34 Stationing of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria in process, says PM
- 10.03-17:27 Armenia will never give consent on Azerbaijan’s accession to CSTO as member or observer – Pashinyan
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 4900 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2587 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2243 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents
14:36, 09.28.2018
Viewed 1796 times Kremlin details brief conversation between Putin and Pashinyan
15:04, 09.27.2018
Viewed 1790 times Armenia-Russia joint air defense forces commence drills