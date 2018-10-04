US pulls out of 1955 Iran treaty

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Trump administration walked back its commitment to two international agreements Wednesday, withdrawing from a 63-year-old friendship treaty with Iran and limiting its exposure to decisions by the International Court of Justice, CNN reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that the US is withdrawing from a 1955 "Treaty of Amity" with Iran after Tehran successfully made an international complaint that Washington had violated that accord.

And national security adviser John Bolton, citing Iran's "abuse of the ICJ," said the US would withdraw from the "optional protocol" under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"We will commence a review of all international agreements that may still expose the US to purported binding jurisdiction dispute resolution in the International Court of Justice," Bolton said. Palestinians also brought a complaint against the US to the ICJ in September, challenging the Trump administration's decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The International Court of Justice ordered the US on Wednesday to lift any sanctions that affect goods required for "humanitarian needs" in Iran.

Tehran brought a complaint against the US in July, arguing that the US decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear pact and re-impose sanctions violated the 1955 treaty.

Iran also said the US had violated the international nuclear agreement with its unilateral withdrawal in May, and that its re-imposed sanctions were so broad, that they are hurting ordinary Iranians.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif criticized the US decision to withdraw from the Treaty of Amity on Wednesday.