HHK lawmaker’s claims on October 2 rally incidents remain unconfirmed


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again addressed the claims of Republican (HHK) MP Armen Ashotyan on incidents and damaged vehicles during the October 2 rally in Yerevan.

“Armen Ashotyan’s information stated yesterday in parliament on alleged broken windows, damaged cars and incidents during the October 2 rally remain unconfirmed. I recommend Mr. Ashotyan to disclose the incidents one by one for the police to be able to investigate,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

