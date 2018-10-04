LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 october:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2093.00, copper price stood at $6263.00, lead price stood at $2026.00, nickel price stood at $12505.00, tin price stood at $18905.00, zinc price stood at $2663.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 5.13% to $55500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
