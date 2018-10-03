Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Denmark completes ratification process of Armenia-EU agreement


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Kingdom of Denmark has completed the ratification process of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Embassy in Denmark informs.

The agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 by former foreign minister of Armenia Eduard Nalbandyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Frederica Mogherini.

