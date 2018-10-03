Denmark completes ratification process of Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Kingdom of Denmark has completed the ratification process of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Embassy in Denmark informs.

The agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 by former foreign minister of Armenia Eduard Nalbandyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Frederica Mogherini.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan