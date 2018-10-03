Delay of early elections until 2019 means prolongation of political crisis – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Those who want the early parliamentary elections to be held in 2019 try to prolong the domestic political crisis, PM Pashinyan told the reporters at the National Assembly.

The reporters asked why the early elections should take place until the end of the year given that the parliament and the Cabinet function normally.

“Yesterday we witnessed how the parliament and the Cabinet work. They introduced a bill to the parliament and did everything to adopt it hastily. We told them not to pursue that path. I said about this orally, visited the National Assembly, kept the parliament speaker informed, but they voted on the same day”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying. To the remark of the reporters that if early elections are held until the end of the year, no full opposition will form in the parliament, the PM responded that according to the Constitution 1/3 of the parliament has to be represented by opposition figures.

“We will solve this crisis. The citizens of Armenia are ready for plan A and plan B, even plan C”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan