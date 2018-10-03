89% of respondents satisfied with Pashinyan’s activities - GALLUP International association

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. GALLUP International association carried out a research among the citizens of Armenia during the period of September 3-11, 2018. According to the surveys, 89% of the respondents are satisfied with the activities of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while the top reputation of former PM Karen Karapetyan was 85.2%.

Aram Navasardyan, director of MPG LLC which is a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, told the reporters that the respondents were aged above 18.

According to him, 1106 people participated in face-to-face surveys. The surveys showed that 89% are satisfied with the activities of PM Pashinyan, while 6.3% are not satisfied. The works of the Government of Armenia were approved by 62.4%, while 26.2% did not approve.

Aram Navasardyan noted that the heads of power structures enjoy the highest reputation among the ministers and heads of structures. “The activities of ministers and heads of structures were assessed according to the 5 range scoring system. There are 5 people in the list with top reputation. Police Chief Valery Osipyan was marked 4.35, NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan-4.56, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan-4.39, Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan-4.09, Minister of labor and social affair Mane Tandilyan-4.1”, Navasardyan said, noting that Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan ranked last with 3.37 points.

“21.4% of the respondents said that they are fully satisfied with their life”, he said, adding that last year only 15.5% said to be fully satisfied.

The perceptions over the economic situation have also improved drastically. 46.7% of the respondents assessed the economic situation in Armenia as “good”, which is an increase of 20% against the survey done in November, 2017.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan