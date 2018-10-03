Celine Dion will not sing in Yerevan - misunderstandings between concert partners

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The information that prominent Canadian singer Celine Dion will sing at the Republican Square of Yerevan on October 11 in the sidelines of the Francophonie summit is a results of a misunderstanding between the partners of the concert.

Jack, the official partner of the concert, host of “Radio Van” , who had earlier told ARMENPRESS that apart from Zaz and Melody Gardot, Celine Dion would also sing at the concert, told that there are already some corrections in the information. “It turns out misunderstanding occurred. A famous and talented jazz singer will sing in Yerevan who is sometimes described as Celine Dion of the African continent”, Jack clarified.

