President Sarkissian meets with Vartan Gregorian, President of Carnegie Corporation of New York

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the USA on a working visit, met with Vartan Gregorian, President of Carnegie Corporation of New York. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President highly appreciated the scientific, educational and humanitarian programs implemented in Armenia by the Corporation, and particularly its President Vartan Gregorian.

The interlocutors discussed the opportunities of implementing projects in Armenia jointly with Carnegie Corporation. Speaking about the activities of the Corporation, Vartan Gregorian said they are ready to support the initiatives and ideas that will foster Armenia’s progress. President Sarkissian particularly highlighted the educational projects, noting that education and knowledge are the key basis of a developed and progressive country.

Armen Sarkissian and Vartan Gregorian also exchanged views on Armenia-Diaspora relations, issues of pan-Armenian importance, development of Armenian-American friendly partnership, as wel as a number of international and regional issues.

