Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-10-18


YEREVAN, 3 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.80 drams to 484.26 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.49 drams to 560.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.41 drams to 629.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 269.58 drams to 18756.36 drams. Silver price is down by 0.33 drams to 225.83 drams. Platinum price is up by 192.28 drams to 12891.4 drams.




