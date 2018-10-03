Asian Stocks - 03-10-18
TOKYO, 3 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.66% to 24110.96 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.17% to 1802.73 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2821.35 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.13% to 27091.26 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
