Armenia will never give consent on Azerbaijan’s accession to CSTO as member or observer – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will never agree for a state which is opening gunfire at its settlements to become a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s parliamentary Q&A in response to Republican MP Armen Ashotyan’s question.

Ashotyan asked the PM whether there is any process about involving Azerbaijan as a member or observer in the CSTO and what is Armenia’s viewpoint.

“There is no official process on involving as an observer, there are articles and rumors. Armenia’s stance is very clear, and I have publicly said it several times. This kind of issues are solved through consensus, and naturally in the current conditions of relations and military political situation it is senseless to talk about it, because Armenia will never give consent for a state which is firing at its settlements to become a member or even observer of our main military political organization,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan