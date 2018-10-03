Work underway to create direct communication between Pashinyan and Aliyev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A direct communication hasn’t yet been established with the Azerbaijani President, but works in this direction are ongoing, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a question from Republican MP Armen Ashotyan at today’s parliamentary Q&A.

“At this moment it isn’t established yet, work is underway in this direction, but I would like to note with pleasure that the situation along the line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in recent days is incomparably calmer,” he said.

Ashotyan asked whether the PM has any news about the Armenian citizens captured in Azerbaijan.

“Have you managed to clarify any news about the Armenian citizens captured in Azerbaijan, namely the resident of Berdavan Karen,” asked Ashotyan. “Regarding the Armenian citizens in Azerbaijan, the government has a notification which we can give to you to get the answers,” Pashinyan said.

