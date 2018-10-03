Artsakh’s president holds meeting with new director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with the delegation of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund today.

The fund’s delegation was led by Haykak Arshamyan, the new executive director of the organization.

The president congratulated Arshamyan on assuming office and wished productive work.

The meeting focused on issues concerning the implementation of different projects in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan