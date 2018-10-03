Artsakh’s president holds meeting with new director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with the delegation of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund today.
The fund’s delegation was led by Haykak Arshamyan, the new executive director of the organization.
The president congratulated Arshamyan on assuming office and wished productive work.
The meeting focused on issues concerning the implementation of different projects in Artsakh.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:27 Armenia will never give consent on Azerbaijan’s accession to CSTO as member or observer – Pashinyan
- 17:22 Work underway to create direct communication between Pashinyan and Aliyev
- 16:56 Parliamentary factions said will not nominate candidates if PM seat is vacated, says Pashinyan
- 16:42 Celine Dion to perform live in Yerevan at Francophonie gala concert
- 16:24 Artsakh’s president holds meeting with new director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund
- 16:05 PACE Armenia monitor calls on all political forces to fully respect democratic principles and rule of law
- 15:55 Armenian president congratulates German counterpart on Unity Day
- 15:47 President of Artsakh attends re-opening of public school in Stepanakert
- 15:44 Another governor resigns
- 15:40 State forestry committee chairman resigns
- 15:28 Man suspected in murdering own father in Yerevan
- 15:07 Armenian embassy in Netherlands opens condolence book on Aznavour’s passing
- 14:41 Two jailed Sasna Tsrer defendants declare hunger strike demanding release from pre-trial detention
- 14:21 EEU, Egypt to commence talks on free trade deal
- 13:58 By the people, for the people: gates leading to parliament building opened for public
- 13:30 Economy minister holds farewell meeting with staff after stepping down
- 13:12 Armavir governor resigns
- 12:56 Minister of agriculture holds farewell meeting with colleagues after stepping down
- 12:38 Parliament session takes place after two-hour long delay
- 12:30 Heritage Party calls for immediate early elections
- 12:25 Armenian Embassy in Greece opens condolence book on Aznavour’s passing
- 12:22 Republicans to consider not nominating PM candidate if elections take place May 2019
- 12:14 President Macron to deliver eulogy at Charles Aznavour’s ‘national homage’ ceremony
- 11:46 Talks didn’t lead to consensus, sides agreed to continue discussions – MP Edmon Marukyan
- 11:34 Armenian Embassy in Turkmenistan opens condolence book in honor of Charles Aznavour
- 11:22 CSTO countries continue consultations on replacing Secretary General, says Kazakh FM
- 11:03 Macron accepts interior minister Collomb's resignation
- 11:03 MP claims bill was altered after initial presentation
- 10:57 Watch: Russian S-300 launchers, interceptors & radars unloaded in Syria after Il-20 downing
- 10:46 Prosperous Armenia Party yet to make official decision on not nominating candidate for PM
- 10:17 Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises to nearly 1,350
- 10:14 Artsakh to declare mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day
- 10:08 European Stocks - 02-10-18
- 10:07 US stocks - 02-10-18
- 10:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-18
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 4774 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2540 times PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2518 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2450 times 1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2199 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents