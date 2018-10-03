Armenian president congratulates German counterpart on Unity Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier today congratulating on German Unity Day – the country’s national day.

In the cable Sarkissian wished good health and all the best to the German president, and welfare to the good people of Germany, the Armenian president’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan