President of Artsakh attends re-opening of public school in Stepanakert


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has attended the grand re-opening ceremony of the #9 H. Tumanyan public school of Stepanakert today, Sahakyan’s office said.

The president thanked the Hayastan All Armenian Fund and philanthropist Gerald Trpanian for funding the reconstruction of the school.

Sahakyan highlighted the continuous modernization of high-standard educational facilities in the country.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




