State forestry committee chairman resigns

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the state forestry committee Michael Manukyan has resigned.

Manukyan’s spokesperson Lusine Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS that the chairman tendered his resignation today in the morning.

“Since the ARF has recalled its representatives from the government, Michael Manukan resigned within this same logic,” she said.

He was serving in the position since March 15 of this year.

President Armen Sarkissian has signed orders on dismissing ministers representing the Prosperous Armenia and ARF political parties at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan