Man suspected in murdering own father in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee’s Yerevan department has charged a man with murder for killing his own father.

As reported earlier, the body of a 61-year-old man was found in an apartment in Davitashen district of Yerevan on September 29. The body had multiple stab wounds.

The investigation lead to the man’s son, who authorities say is the murderer. The motive wasn’t immediately clear.

A court issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and he was remanded in custody.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan