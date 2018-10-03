Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Armenian embassy in Netherlands opens condolence book on Aznavour’s passing


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands has opened a condolence book in honor of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

The book will be open for signing from 14:30 to 17:00 October 3 – 5.

Aznavour died October 1 at the age of 94 in France.

