EEU, Egypt to commence talks on free trade deal

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Eurasian Economic Commission chairman Tigran Sargsyan and Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr have held talks on the schedule of launching negotiations on creating a free trade and development zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Egypt, the Eurasian Economic Commission said in a press release.

Sargsyan said that the talks were commenced based on the task of member state leaders.

“Our five countries have expressed readiness to start this negotiations process with you. This is more than important because we have traditionally warm relations with Egypt, and now there is a chance to strengthen it,” Sargsyan said.

Ambassador Nasr noted that the roots of cooperation between Egypt and EEU members are very deep.

He said that the Russian industrial zone, planned to be opened in December 2018 in Egypt, can serve as a promising point for cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan