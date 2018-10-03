By the people, for the people: gates leading to parliament building opened for public

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The gates leading to the parliament building of Armenia in Yerevan’s Baghramyan Avenue have been opened for visitors.

“We were passing by and saw that the gates are open, we gladly entered. We wanted to see how our officials work in this building which was built by the people. The nation’s matters are solved here, we wanted to see how they are agreeing the solutions of issues with the people especially after the revolution,” a passerby woman said in the park outside the building.

She says she hoped to meet lawmakers there.

The gates will be open daily from 10:00 until 22:00. The move comes after PM Nikol Pashinyan’s speech which was made late in the evening outside the parliament.

