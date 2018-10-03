Economy minister holds farewell meeting with staff after stepping down

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsvik Minasyan has held a farewell meeting with the staff of the ministry of economic development and investments after stepping down as minister.

He noted that his resignation is connected with political realities, and thanked his colleagues for the joint work.

He conveyed special thanks to his deputies.

Minasyan urged to continue focusing on the job, especially considering the upcoming La Francophonie summit.

“I wish productive work to you, be happy in your family. I love and respect you all,” Minasyan said in conclusion.

Minasyan represents the ARF party and was recalled yesterday.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan