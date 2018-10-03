Armavir governor resigns
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armavir province Gagik Mirijanyan has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“Not being affiliated with a party, I was appointed Governor of Armavir by the mandate of the Prosperous Armenia party. Based on the political situation in the country, today I tendered my resignation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” Mirijanyan in part said on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
